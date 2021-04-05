Madhuri Dixit Shows Indentation Of Her Face Mask After Enjoying Snorkeling; Watch

Actor Madhuri Dixit has currently jetted off to the Maldives to enjoy a fun vacation with her family. The veteran actor has been sharing a slew of stunning pictures and videos from her trip on her Instagram space. Recently, the actor enjoyed an underwater diving session and on Sunday, April 4, the diva detailed her snorkelling experience in a reel video.

Madhuri Dixit’s snorkelling experience

In the clip shared by Madhuri, she can be seen relaxing in her hotel room donning a multi-coloured trippy ensemble. The Kalank actor warmly greeted her fans and shared an update on how she is back after enjoying snorkelling in the azure water of Maldives. She joked about her ‘masked face’ after pointing out the indentation that her mask had left on her.

Looking at the exponential growth of the COVID-19 cases, Madhuri further encouraged her fans to follow all the safety protocols. Be it wearing masks or sanitising, the actor did not fail to count all the precautionary measure to raise awareness about the current situation. Madhuri said,

Hi guys! So I am back to my hotel room after doing a great snorkelling trip. And as you can see I have a masked face, I don’t know why masks always leave an indentation on my face. I call it my “masked face”. But I really hope that in Mumbai everybody is taking care, stay safe and do not meet too many people, sanitise, wear your masks and do well. READ | Madhuri Dixit gets ready to dive underwater as she vacations in the Maldives

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered umpteen views in no time. Fan have flooded the comment section of the post with red heart and smiley fire emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:



Just minutes before her diving session, Madhuri took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her being seated on a boat as she gets ready for her snorkelling session. The actor wrote, “Ready to dive in” while sharing the post. Take a look at the story below:

This underwater diving session just comes days after the star enjoyed another aquatic activity with her family. She captioned the video as, “Life in the fast lane in the Maldives”. Check out the post below:

