Madhuri Dixit Shows What's Needed At Home For COVID-19 Care, Shares Video On Instagram

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, on Friday, took to social media to share a list of essentials needed for Covid-19 care at home. She shared a small video on Instagram talking about the necessary items needed at home amidst the pandemic. Several actors have extended help during these unprecedented times and now even Madhuri Dixit has shared helpful information related to Covid-19.

Watch the video from Madhuri Dixit's Instagram below:

In the video, she mentioned that a hand sanitiser, thermometer, Pulse Oxy or Oximeter is very important to have at home. She further added, "If there is a patient at home who is extremely ill, or has severe cough and cold, then an Oximeter is needed to check the oxygen level". Continuing with the list, she said, "Gloves for each person. If you wear homemade masks, then two masks are needed for each person or one N-95 mask".

The Dil To Pagal Hai star wrote in her caption, "What’s needed at home for COVID care? #StayHomeStaySafe". Within the first 13 hours of its posting, her video received a whopping number of 94,030 likes and several fans left messages in the comment section thanking the actress. Apart from Madhuri Dixit's latest post, she has shared a few more posts related to Covid-19 on her social media handles.

Earlier last month, she shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated and urged everyone to do the same as well. She wrote, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. 💉 #StayHomeStaySafe". She has also started an initiative Dance By Madhuri to spread 'positivity, happiness, and wellness through dance'. She wrote in her caption "India and the world are in crisis. Now is the time to come together and support each other in all ways. Some of this is physical, some mental, and some soulful."

A large number of people, including Bollywood celebrities, have gotten infected by the rampant virus and cases are on a steep rise. Several celebrities have come forward to help in whatever ways they can amid the pandemic. They have done so by arranging for oxygen cylinders, setting up hospital beds, sharing important information through social media or making donations to provide for Covid essentials.

