'Every Day Is Amazing': Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene Celebrate 21 Years Of Marriage

One of Bollywood’s most adorable couple Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene has never failed in giving major couple goals with their lovable posts on social media. As the two celebrate 21 years of togetherness, Madhuri wished her husband with some throwback memories while expressing her love towards her husband. In the caption, the Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl wrote about the “adventures” she witnessed in her life with the “man of my dreams.”

Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Shriram Nene celebrate 21 years of togetherness

Madhuri took to Instagram and shared pictures of themselves dressed in traditional outfits and greeted each other with heart-warming notes. One of the pictures seemed to be from a traditional event at their house as the couple can be seen holding each other‘s hands while smiling. The other picture seems to be from one of their gateways where the two can be seen striking a cool pose. While captioning the post, Madhuri wrote, “Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram.”

Read: Madhuri Dixit Conveys Best Wishes On Bollywood's 'dream Girl' Hema Malini's 72nd Birthday

Read: Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 22 Yrs Of 'Bade Miyan', Says This Scene Cracks Her Up Even Today



Apart from Madhuri, Dr. Shriram who is a little shy in nature did not hesitate this time to express his love for his gorgeous wife on social media. He shared another picture from the traditional family function on Instagram and thanked his “soulmate” for being his pillar of strength in life and in every situation for 21 years and counting. He wrote, “21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and looks forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary.” Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene married in October 1999 and are parents of two sons Arin and Raayan.



The actress who is currently in LA with her husband and family is often seen sharing pictures and videos of their time at home with kids. Madhuri tries to imbibe some Indian cultural values in her husband by teaching him simple things like cooking some Indian delicacies at home. She sometimes back shared a video where she can be seen teaching her doctor husband how to cook Sabudana Khichdi. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is all set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming Netflix series produced by Dharmatic Entertainment where she will be seen playing the lead. The filming for this web series began in March of this year, however, the production process came to a halt after the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the government.

Read: APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary: Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Kapoor & Fans Pay Tribute

Read: Madhuri Dixit's To Resume Filming Soon For Her OTT Debut In The City Of Nashik

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.