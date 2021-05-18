Madhuri Dixit Thanks Fans For 'wonderful' Birthday Gifts: 'You Never Fail To Surprise Me'

Madhuri Dixit Nene turned 54 years on May 15 this year. The actor's social media handles were filled with birthday wishes from her friends, family members and thousands of fans. Some of her fans who also run her fan page on Instagram sent her cute birthday present. Madhuri Dixit Nene took Instagram to thank her fans for the wonderful present they sent her and also wrote that they never 'fail to surprise her'. Check out Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post below:

Madhuri Dixit thanks fam for 'wonderful' gifts

Madhuri Dixit Nene received a wonderful present from her fans. They gifted her a wooden box frame which included miniature matchboxes with a picture of her, along with her co-stars, from some of her iconic films. The miniature matchboxes also included little dialogues on them, which were not clearly seen in the picture. Madhuri also posed for a picture with the wooden box, in a simple black and white floral sweatshirt and black jeans. They also gifted her a frame that had a picture of Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shreeram Nene.

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a video on Instagram, thanking her fans for the birthday wishes they sent across. She started the video by assuring her fans were safe amid the pandemic. She then thanked her fans for the ‘bomb’ birthday wishes and the love they sent her, which made her feel very special. Madhuri Dixit Nene further said that all of us are facing a tough time due to the Pandemic. She urged her fans to stay safe and be in touch with their loved ones. She also asked them to wear masks and get vaccinated, while following all the COVID protocols. She also wrote, "Grateful for the love & birthday wishes from everyone🙏

#ThankYou #Grateful"(sic).

Professionally, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the Bollywood film Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Verma, the film starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The film with an ensemble cast was made on a huge budget but did not impress the audience and failed commercially.

IMAGE: MADHURI DIXIT'S INSTAGRAM

