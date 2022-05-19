Madhuri Dixit To Don The Hat Of A Director? Actor Spills Beans About Her Plans

While Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit has enthralled fans with her impeccable acting and dancing skills over the years, and recent singing talent, the actor recently opened up about her directorial plans. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor maintained that while she definitely wants to give it a try, she's too busy with her kids at the moment.

Dixit, who recently released her second single Tu Hai Mera, stated that there are multiple things pulling her away in different directions. However, she can think about taking to the director's seat once everything settles down.

Madhuri Dixit spills beans on her directorial plans

The Fame Game actor stated, "Definitely. I would like to do that at some point. But like I say, right now I am busy with the kids. My younger one is in eleventh now, next year he will be in 12th (standard)." Dixit added that she may think of writing or directing once that clears out. "Like I say, never say never," she mentioned.

She further spoke about her recent web show The Fame Game, stating that she talks about everything in a 'very sensible, true and sincere way'. Madhuri's debut Netflix series revolved around the life of an actor, Anamika Anand, and also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, and Suhasini Muley, among others. Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, The Fame Game premiered on February 25, 2022.

She is also gearing up for the release of her next Marathi production Panchak. “We have to see which way we want to go, but that will be my next release as a producer. Now, my Amazon Prime film (Maja Maa) will also come. Somewhere before the end of this year, the movie should come out. We are done with the shooting,” she stated.

On the work front, Madhuri recently dropped her second single Tu Hai Mera on her 55th birthday earlier this month. Dedicating it to her fans, she stated, "Thanks for all your amazing birthday wishes. Wanted to thank all of you for all the love you have shown me today and throughout time. Here’s my return gift: presenting #TuHaiMera. To many more years together!." Take a look: