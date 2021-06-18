Madhuri Dixit Turns Director For Husband's New Video Who Calls Her A 'perfectionist'

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene started his YouTube channel in October 2020 in which he often uploads videos related to various health topics and spreading awareness about several important health-related issues. He recently took to his social media page to share a short clip of his wife Madhuri Dixit directing him for a video shoot.

Madhuri Dixit directs her husband Dr Shriram Nene's new video

Taking to Instagram, Dr Shriram Nene shared a short clip in which Madhuri dressed in jeans and a casual pink top is standing next to a camera and asking the crew for more light to be directed at her husband by saying, "Closeup ke liye thoda light badhao." Dr Shriram Nene is sitting in front of the camera on a stool donning a red t-shirt and beige pants with a muted grey screen serving as a background for his new video. Along with the video, he wrote, "Getting directed by the best in the business. Not much to complain about, is there? P.S: she’s an absolute perfectionist."

Netizens react to Dr. Shriram Nene's Instagram video

Netizens found the gesture very adorable and showered the couple with love through heart emojis. Responding to Madhuri's title of a perfectionist one user wrote, "Yes, she's perfect" while another commented, "Absolutely best." Take a look.

A look into Dr Shriram Nene's Instagram

Madhuri Dixit's husband is quite active on social media and often shares videos of his family on Instagram. He recently posted a video in which he shared that his elder son Arin has cooked for the first time in a while. The video shows Madhuri and Dr Shriram standing in the kitchen with their son in the middle who is trying to decide whom to give the first taste of the dish that he had prepared. He ends up giving the first bite to his father.

The couple recently celebrated their son's high school graduation and Dr Shriram shared a video of Madhuri getting her son ready for the same and helping him with his robe. He also penned a congratulatory note for his son and shared that both he and Madhuri are proud of him. The video also features their younger son Ryan.

Prior to that, he shared a picture of himself along with his wife and elder son and noted that he cannot believe that their son has completed high school and will be going to college soon.

IMAGE: MADHURI DIXIT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.