Madhuri Dixit Turns Photographer For Husband Shriram Nene During London Vacation

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, have been happily married for over two decades, and their love for each other continues to shine bright. The couple has never hesitated to express their affection, and their recent vacation trip was no exception. They shared a series of pictures that serve as a testament to the strength of their bond and the deep connection they share.

Nene tied the knot on October 17, 1999. The couple welcomed their sons Arin in 2003 and Rayaan in 2005. Recently, Dr. Nene took to his Instagram handle to drop a couple of photos from their vacation.

After initially living in Los Angeles, California they moved to Mumbai in 2011.

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, playfully pose for each other's cameras

Dr. Shriram Nene recently shared a glimpse of Madhuri Dixit and his vacation in London with two captivating photos on his Instagram handle. In the first photo, the mesmerizing Madhuri can be seen gracefully posing in front of her husband's camera, with the wild wind playfully tousling her hair as they enjoy a yacht ride. The second photo reveals the delightful role reversal as the talented actress transforms into a cheerful photographer, capturing her husband's moments with a radiant smile on her face.

(Dr. Nene poses for the cameras as wife Madhuri turns photographer. | Image: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

(Madhuri Dixit posing for the cameras during her London vacation. | Image: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit celebrates her 56th birthday with an intimate party

Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 56th birthday with an intimate gathering, and the occasion was made even more special by a heartfelt gesture from her husband. Dr. Nene shared an adorable video that provided a glimpse into their life together throughout the years. Expressing his love and admiration for his wife, he wrote a touching message, "To the woman who stole my heart and never let go."