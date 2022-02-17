Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit recently appeared on Sony Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Several promo videos have been shared by the channel on their Instagram and YouTube handles. In one of the promos, Madhuri can be seen recalling how she once snuck into a single-screen theatre to watch her superhit film, Tezaab. The actor revealed that when her song, 'Ek Do Teen' came on the big screen, the audience began throwing coins at the screen.

TKSS: Madhuri Dixit went to a single-screened theatre to watch Tezaab

In the video, one can see the host Kapil Sharma sharing his experience of watching Madhuri's Hum Aapke Hain Koun at a theatre in Amritsar a year after the film was released. He said that there were 'mirchi' lights on the border of the screen, which lit up every time a song was played.

On hearing this, the actor said that times have changed and shared an anecdote of her own. She said, “Everyone was telling me how popular my song Ek Do Teen had become and how much fun it was to watch it on the big screen in the theatre. So I decided that I will also go and watch it. I went to Chandan cinema which is a single-screen theatre. I wanted to personally experience how the crowd reacts. We went inside and sat and I was in a burqa."

She added, “I was waiting for Ek Do Teen and as the song started, we were sitting in the front row seats and from behind us, people were throwing coins towards the screen! All of that money was landing our heads!"

Helmed by N Chandra, Tezaab also starred Anil Kapoor. The film was a commercial hit at the box office and ran in theatres for over 50 weeks. It also went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1988. Ek Do Teen is one of Madhuri’s most memorable songs. On The Kapil Sharma Show, she was accompanied by her co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, and Muskkaan Jaferi.

Furthermore, Madhuri is currently gearing up to make her digital debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game. In the show, she will be seen playing a superstar who suddenly goes missing. While the show is being directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, it will debut on the OTT giant Netflix on February 25, 2022. Its official synopsis reads, "When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truth."

While the trailer gives a glimpse of how famous she is, it then cuts to her disappearance and what happens after she goes missing. Several different aspects of her life unfold, including an extra-marital affair. The clip unveils the highs and lows of life through which an actor goes. In the end, Madhuri's Anamika says, "A woman who's spent her whole life playing a new role every day, how could she remember who she is?"

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene/@retrobollywood