Madhuri Dixit Wishes Asha Bhosle On B'day; Says 'I've Enjoyed Expressing To Your Vocals'

The melody queen of India, Asha Bhosle, clocked in her 88th birthday on Wednesday, September 8, and hearty wishes have been pouring in from her well-wishers across social media. Fans and members of the film fraternity have flooded the internet with sweet messages for the singer. Among them is actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who took to her Instagram stories and uploaded an adorable photo with the legend. In a sweet message for her 'Asha Tai', Madhuri, who has hummed the singer’s hit tracks on screen, added that her 'magical voice' enthralls the audience.

Madhuri has voiced Asha Ji on-screen in songs like Ek Baat Maan Lo Tum, Tumse Milke, and Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna among others. Other well-known personalities like the singer's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, director Madhur Bhandarkar and actor Amrita Arora also wished the veteran, whose singing career spans more than seven decades. Take a look.

Wishes pour in on Asha Bhosle's 88th birthday

Madhuri uploaded a throwback photo with Asha Ji, where they're all smiles for the camera. Fashion filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also took to his Twitter handle, uploading old pictures with the icon, lauding her contribution to Indian Music Industry and wishing her good health and long life as she continues to inspire generations.

Happy birthday living Legend @ashabhosle didi your contribution to Indian Music Industry is remarkable you continue to inspire generations, Wishing you good health & long life.🎉🙏 pic.twitter.com/5aVDuUDCYd — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 8, 2021

Even Vivaah actor Amrita Rao wished the singer in a fun way. She took to her Instagram stories and uploaded a photo of Asha Ji engrossed in a conversation with RJ Anmol. She wrote, "The Youngest 88yr old I know @asha,bhosle Ji. Happy Birthday Rockstar". The veteran singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, also expressed wishes for the 'light' of her life by sharing a beautiful photo of Asha Bhosle surrounded by her family.

A few days back, Asha Ji, who has a renowned chain of restaurants called Asha's recently took to her Instagram expressing excitement as Hollywood star Tom Cruise visiting her restaurants' Birmingham outlet. Uploading Cruise's photo from outside her eatery, she wrote,"‘I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon! @tomcruise @ashasrestaurant @ashasuk".

What are Asha Bhosle's 88th Birthday plans?

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Asha Ji mentioned that she's not a fan of extravagant celebrations and chooses to stay at home and be with her family. What she does is have a simple cake cutting ceremony and spend time with her family. She believes that celebrations are best suited for kids adding that the last time she celebrated her birthday was when she turned 75.

This year, she has plans to be with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter in Lonavala. She also reminisced her jamming sessions in the studio with artists like RD Burman and Shankar-Jaikishan, who would keep a recording for the day and later sing together.

(IMAGE- MADHURIDIXITNENE_INSTAGRAM/PTI)