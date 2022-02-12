Madhuri Dixit Wishes Husband Shriram Nene With Special Post, Shares Unseen Pics

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit often shares glimpses from her life on social media. Recently, the Kalank actor posted a video, also featuring her husband Shriram Nene, in order to wish the latter on his birthday. The 54-year-old actor posted a reel that included some of their unseen pictures together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri dropped a reel video in which she shared some of the beautiful pics with Dr Nene. She penned down a cute note in the caption, which read, "My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart & the best father in the world, Happy Birthday 🎂#Birthday #Husband".

Madhuri and Nene tied the knot in October 1999 and welcomed two sons into the world together, Arin and Ryan. The actor often shares pictures with her husband. Recently, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote, The duo appears to be at a restaurant and is twinning in black. They seem to have enjoyed a romantic dinner as several colourful flowers can be seen on the table, with the couple smiling from ear to ear. The caption read, "It doesn’t matter where you are going, it’s who you have beside you ❤️ #FlashbackFriday."

Madhuri Dixit on work front

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in the period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she also was a part of the judging panel of the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3. Currently, she sent the social media abuzz for her feature in the latest Netflix series titled The Fame Game.

Madhuri shared the trailer of her upcoming debut OTT series and wrote, "Suna tha, stardom ek pal mein gayab ho sakti hai par ek superstar hi gayab ho jaye, woh kabhi nahi suna tha. Apni 'perfect' life ki kahani batane aa rahi hai Anamika Anand bahut jald." The official synopsis of the show read, "When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truth." The show is being directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, it will debut on the OTT giant Netflix on February 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene