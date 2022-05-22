Madhuri Dixit With Husband, Jug Jugg Jeeyo Cast At Trailer Launch; Celebs Spotted In City

Last Updated: 22nd May, 2022 22:25 IST

Hansika Motwani was clicked at the Bastian, Worli and she looked pretty in pink. The actor donned a white coloured crop top and a pair of bright pink coloured trousers and matching heels.

Diana Penty was spotted at the airport and the actor looked chic in a beige coloured crop top paired with baggy jeans and an oversized green coloured shirt.

Aparshakti Khurrana was also clicked during a football match in Mumbai as he posed with thumbs up while smiling at the cameras.

Actor Ahan Shetty was snapped during a football match in Bandra and he was all decked up in his sports costume.

Shruti Haasan was clicked at the airport in all-black attire. The actor paired a black relaxed t-shirt with a pair of leather pants and black sneakers.

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Sriram Nene were spotted at Bastian, Worli on Sunday. While Madhuri donned a casual knee-length dress, Dr. Nene looked uber-cool in a white t-shirt & denim.

Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were clicked at the trailer launch of their forthcoming highly-anticipated film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. They all were clad in ethnic attires.

Kartik Aaryan visited Gaiety cinema on Sunday when his fans surrounded him, therefore lauding the 'Dhamaka' actor for his wonderful performance in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', also starring Kiara Advani.

