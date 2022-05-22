Last Updated:

Madhuri Dixit With Husband, Jug Jugg Jeeyo Cast At Trailer Launch; Celebs Spotted In City

From Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Sriram Nene to Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and more, celebs were spotted out and about in the city. Have a look.

Written By
Swati Singh
Kartik Aaryan
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan visited Gaiety cinema on Sunday when his fans surrounded him, therefore lauding the 'Dhamaka' actor for his wonderful performance in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', also starring Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were clicked at the trailer launch of their forthcoming highly-anticipated film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. They all were clad in ethnic attires.

Madhuri Dixit
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Sriram Nene were spotted at Bastian, Worli on Sunday. While Madhuri donned a casual knee-length dress, Dr. Nene looked uber-cool in a white t-shirt & denim.

Shruti Haasan
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shruti Haasan was clicked at the airport in all-black attire. The actor paired a black relaxed t-shirt with a pair of leather pants and black sneakers.

Ahan Shetty
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Ahan Shetty was snapped during a football match in Bandra and he was all decked up in his sports costume.

Aparshakti Khurrana
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aparshakti Khurrana was also clicked during a football match in Mumbai as he posed with thumbs up while smiling at the cameras.

Diana Penty
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Diana Penty was spotted at the airport and the actor looked chic in a beige coloured crop top paired with baggy jeans and an oversized green coloured shirt.

Hansika Motwani
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Hansika Motwani was clicked at the Bastian, Worli and she looked pretty in pink. The actor donned a white coloured crop top and a pair of bright pink coloured trousers and matching heels.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: madhuri dixit, Varun Dhawan, diana penty
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Katrina Kaif returns from NYC vacation; Ayushmann Khurrana begins 'Anek' promotions

Katrina Kaif returns from NYC vacation; Ayushmann Khurrana begins 'Anek' promotions
'Prithviraj': Akshay Kumar resumes work post COVID recovery; Manushi stuns in yellow

'Prithviraj': Akshay Kumar resumes work post COVID recovery; Manushi stuns in yellow
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com