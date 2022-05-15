Madhuri Dixit's Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor And More Celebs Send Warm Wishes

Madhuri Dixit has been ruling the hearts of Bollywood fans for nearly the past three decades. The actor made her debut in the film industry in 1984 with the film Abodh wherein she starred opposite Bengali actor Tapas Paul. Over the years, Madhuri Dixit not only showcased her ace acting skills but also amazed everyone with her dance performances. The actor is one of the most loved stars in the industry, enjoying a fanbase of millions.

The actor rang in her 55th birthday on Sunday, May 15 and has been receiving heartfelt wishes since midnight. On her special day, fellow Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send Dixit their warm wishes. Here is how Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebrities wished The Fame Game star on social media.

Anushka Sharma never fails to send her love to her fellow Bollywood stars on their birthdays. As Madhuri Dixit rang into her 55th birthday, Anushka Sharma shared one of her pictures on her Instagram stories. She also called Madhuri a "legend" and sent her love and light on her birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a video montage featuring Madhuri Dixit's iconic scenes from some of her most loved films, such as Hum Aapk Hain Koun, Devdas, Tehzaab and many more. Sharing the video, the Dhadak star penned a heartfelt note and wished her a happy birthday. The note read, "Happy Birthday Madhuri Ma'am! Hope you have a fantastic year ahead and keep dazzling us with your grace and elegance!"

Karisma Kapoor also shared an unseen photo with Madhuri. In the picture, the actor could be seen hugging her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-stare. Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday MD Ji." "Love you always," she added.

Anil Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for Madhuri Dixit

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were one of the most beloved on-screen couples in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The two shared the screen space in many films, such as Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Beta, Kishen Kanhaiya, Jamai Raja, Khel, Jeevan Ek Sangharsh, and Rajkumar. On Madhuri Dixit's special day, Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to share some monochrome photos of the two of them from various photoshoots. In the caption, he wrote, "The Best. Period. Happy Birthday to my dear friend @MadhuriDixit !"

The Best. Period. 🙌👍🔥 Happy Birthday to my dear friend @MadhuriDixit! pic.twitter.com/kVEp7trdWy — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 15, 2022

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@madhuridixitnene/@anilskapoor