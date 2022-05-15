Madhuri Dixit's Birthday: Shriram Nene Pens Sweet Note For 'world's Most Beautiful Woman'

Madhuri Dixit Nene is among the much-loved artistes of the Bollywood industry and a glimpse of her popularity was evident as the actor turned 55. The iconic star was showered with love from her fans and well-wishers on her special day. While celebrities namely Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and others wished the actor on her birthday, her husband, Dr Shriram Nene also penned an adorable birthday note for her on social media. Have a look:

Madhuri Dixit receives birthday wishes from her husband Dr Shriram Nene

Dr Shriram Nene shared a stunning picture of himself and the birthday girl in which he was seen sporting a stylish black suit, while the latter Madhuri Dixit dazzled in a beautiful saree with intricate embroidery. She even decked herself up with an elegant neckpiece with dazzling earrings. In the caption, he penned a lovable note for Madhuri Dixit referring to her as the most beautiful woman in the world, adding that she deserves nothing but the best.

The caption read, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, my wife, my soulmate, my best friend! I love you so much and you deserve nothing but the absolute best. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many amazing years to come, together. (sic)"

Madhuri reacted to her husband's birthday wish for her by adding a heart emoji in the comments. Numerous fans swamped the comments section with heartfelt wishes to the Tezaab star. Many fans shared how much they love watching her in films while others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their love for her. Take a look at how the fans extended their heartwarming birthday wishes to the notable Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit.

Image: Instagram/@drneneofficial