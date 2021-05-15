Madhuri Dixit's Husband Dr Nene Wishes His 'soulmate' On Her Birthday With Pre-wedding Pic

The ongoing restrictions against COVID-19 spread might be taking the shine away from celebrations, but fans ensured that Madhuri Dixit Nene’s birthday witnessed some fireworks at least online, ‘Happy Birthday Maduri Dixit’ was a much-used trend on social media on Friday as fans recalled their best moments involving the actor, while expressing their love and wishes. One of the best messages on the occasion was from her husband Dr Sriram Nene, who termed her as a ‘soulmate’ while looking back on their marriage.

Madhuri Dixit’s husband pens heartwarming note on her birthday

Dr. Sriram Nene dropped a throwback picture from 22 years ago, on October 16, 1999, a day before they got married. Flaunting their heartwarming smiles, the former wrote that it was an ‘amazing journey’ for them and that he was looking forward to the 'road ahead.' He too used the ‘Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit ‘ trend, as he sent his love and good wishes for the occasion.

Fans called Madhuri a ‘queen’ and gave her other terms, while also highlighting her smile, beauty, dance and impressive performances to celebrate her birthday. Actor Sophie Choudry was among the celebrities to convey her greetings, and wrote about her having the ‘best doc at home already’, as she wished the birthday girl the 'best of health and happiness.'

Happy bday to the ever gorgeous Madhuri ma’am! I know you have the best doc at home already 😬 but wishing you the best of health and happiness always!! Lots of love..Have a wonderful day❤️🎂 @MadhuriDixit #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/lC5QE4svru — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 15, 2021

Madhuris's post urging her followers to hold on to their loved ones, with a snap along with her husband amid the COVID-19 pandemic had gone viral. She had also joined Dr Nene for an interactive session answering questions on coronavirus disease.

On the professional front, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star is currently one of the judges on the show Dance Deewane. She was last seen in the movie Kalank. She, along with her husband, have produced various Marathi films in the last few years.

