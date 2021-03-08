Madhuri Dixit's husband, mother take COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai; former shares advice

After over a month of the COVID-19 vaccination process kicking off in India, the celebrities of the film industry are joining in, in the second stage that allows senior citizen to take the dose. The latest to do so was Madhuri Dixit Nene’s mother and her husband Dr Sriram Nene. Dr Nene termed it as a ‘responsibility’ to protect their loved ones.

Madhuri Dixit’s family members receive COVID-19 dose

Dr Sriram Nene took to social media and shared a picture, where he was seen showing the thumbs up as the doctor administered to him the vaccine shot. Indian had started the vaccination process by administering the dose to healthcare workers. Nene had been a Cardiothoracic Surgeon in the USA, before the family decided to shift base back to Mumbai.

He conveyed his gratitude to the staff of Nanavati Hospital, who taking ‘great care’ while vaccinating his ‘tai’, referring to his 88-year-old mother-in-law.

Nene added that he was ‘doing great’ and urged everyone to ‘just do it’, highlighting that it was a 'responsibility' for the safety of everyone. They will be required to take another vaccine shot, after 28 days, to complete the process.

Madhuri had, two days ago, shared a picture of her husband and mother and called them her ‘precious’.

Film celebrities receive COVID-19 vaccine

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the vaccination process on March 1 by taking the dose himself, celebrities of the film industry have lined up at the hospitals and received the vaccine shot, while many have taken their parents to the venues. Hema Malini, Kamal Haasan, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Saif Ali Khan, among others, have received the vaccine.

