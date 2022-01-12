Touted as one of the biggest stars of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit is known for her wholesome social media presence which occasionally features her family members too. From BTS videos and pictures from the sets of her projects to a glimpse into her cheerful moments with her family, the actor provides her followers with a meaningful look into her life from time to time. Adding to the gallery, the actor's husband recently posted an unseen picture with her and shared a thoughtful message in the caption.

Madhuri Dixit's husband shares 'Wednesday wisdom'

Taking to his Instagram handle on January 12, Dr Nene shared an unseen picture with his wife, Madhuri Dixit to share some Wednesday wisdom with fans. The duo appeared stylish in their attires as both sported sunglasses and a cheery smile. Dr Nene touched the hearts of many as he dedicated the caption to his wife by writing, ''Having the right person by your side makes a world of difference.❤️ #WednesdayWisdom #Wednesday''

Netizens were quick to compliment the couple as many commended their bond over the years. One fan wrote, ''Beautiful 🤩 thanks Sir for sharing with us 🙏🧡'' while another fan wrote, ''So sweet.. 😘 love you 😍 @madhuridixitnene ...adorable couple 💏thank you so much Sir 🙏❤''

Madhuri Dixit's husband is known for sharing thoughtful messages with his followers whilst sharing some of the unseen videos and pictures of his family. Recently, he shared a video with Madhuri from their travel diaries with the caption, “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away. #TravelTuesday #Tuesday'' He also shared a picture of his kids by writing, ''It is important to develop deep bonds in families. We are very fortunate that the boys are the best of friends and that this relationship will carry them for a lifetime. #MondayMotivation #Monday''

More on Madhuri Dixit

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her OTT debut in the upcoming thriller series Finding Anamika. The drama revolves around the events that take place after a global superstar goes missing. The series will premiere on Netflix.

Image: Instagram/madhuridixitnene