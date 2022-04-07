Madhuri Dixit's Husband Shriram Nene Buys A Swanky Electric Car; 'am So Impressed'

While Madhuri Dixit is currently garnering love and appreciation for her performance in the latest web series, The Fame Game, her husband, Dr Shriram Nene recently revealed that they got a new electric car home by sharing a video clip on social media. He even penned a note revealing the notable features of the car while adding how impressed he was with the car.

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene buys an electric car

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen taking the delivery of their new electric car, Tata Nexon EV. He even wrote about how impressed he was with the car in the caption along with the charging infrastructure, and the ride. He further stated how the user's experience was amazing while urging everyone to give it a try.

The caption read, "Just took our delivery of the first of many EV’s, right here in India. Am so impressed with the car, the charging infrastructure, and the ride. The user experience is amazing and complete with the latest apps and tracking and comes with a home charger. And all for a reasonable price. More importantly, it has zero emissions, built and designed in India, reduces our reliance on foreign oil, and improves the whole equation. You guys have to try it. Did I mention that there is superb charging infrastructure in Mumbai! Welcome to tomorrow, today!" (sic)

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Nene recently spent some quality time with the Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna and others and shared a glimpse of their meet up with all his fans on social media. In the caption, he expressed his delight at having a good time with everyone and wrote, "Never a dull moment! Loved hanging out with our good friend, Vikas Khanna. Nothing like breaking bread with family. The place is not important: the family and friends you generate memories with is, right?" (Sic)

Image: Instagram/@drneneofficial