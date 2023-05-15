Madhuri Dixit's Husband Wishes Her On Birthday, Calls Her 'woman Who Stole His Heart'

Madhuri Dixit turned a year older on May 15, and on this occasion, the Maja Ma actress received an adorable wish from her husband Shriram Nene. He shared a reel on his Instagram handle, featuring several pictures of his wife through the years. However, what grabbed fans' attention was their photo from the wedding album.

In the photo, Madhuri could be seen donning a traditional Maharashtrian look, while her husband wore a white kurta pajama. His birthday note from Shriram read, "To the woman who stole my heart and never let go. Happy birthday my love. You are the most amazing person I know, and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. Here’s to many more happy returns of the day together!" Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Madhuri.

Chef Vikas Khanna, who shares a close bond with the Nene family, wrote, "Happy Birthday," followed by love-struck and fire emoticons. A fan commented, "Happy birthday Madhuri ...the one woman who sweetens everyone's lives like her name." Others dropped "Happy Birthday" wishes for the actress.



All about Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's marriage

The couple got married in a traditional ceremony held on October 17, 1999, in Southern California. Shriram Madhav Nene is a cardiovascular surgeon by profession. Together, they are parents to sons-- Arin and Ryan.

In March, the actress celebrated her younger son Ryan's 18th birthday. Madhuri shared a selfie featuring her husband and son Ryan and wrote a sweet birthday note for the young one. "Dear Ryan, cannot believe you are 18 years old already and it’s time for you to spread your wings. You have a brilliant mind and a kind and generous soul. The world needs people like you. Wish you the very best for a fantastic future. Happy Birthday my son. Loads of love to you," read the note.

On the work front, last year, Madhuri garnered immense praise from the audience for her performances in the film Maja Ma and web series The Fame Game. The actress is yet to announce her next project.