Madhuri Dixit's Most Iconic Dance Songs That You Must Check Out

Madhuri Dixit is known for her swift and alluring dance moves. The actor has a strong footing in the Indian film industry and she has earned the respect of the audience as well as the filmmakers for her incredible set of skills. When she made her Bollywood debut with Abodh in 1984, little did she know that she would become one of Bollywood's greatest! From the way she portrays her incredible acting skills to the way she dances onscreen, Madhuri has always impressed her fans and critics. She is widely regarded as one of the most respected actors of her generation. Let’s take a look at some of the best songs in which Madhuri has surprised the audience with her slick moves. These are not in any particular order.

Dhak Dhak

This song is from the movie Beta. The film starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Anil and Madhuri’s on-screen chemistry was widely noted. Madhuri can be seen dancing on the song with some of her best moves. The song is widely regarded as a classic number.

Choli Ke Peche Kya Hai

This song is from the movie Khalnayak, which was a big hit back then. The movie starred Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher. Choli Ke Peche is one of the most popular songs of all time and with Madhuri Dixit’s dance moves, it became iconic.

Ek Do Teen

This song is from the movie Tezaab. The romantic movie starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Alka Yagnik is the singer who delivered her sweet voice and Madhuri Dixit danced on it. In the music video, you can witness her energy and dedication when she moves her feet.

Maar Dala

This song is from the movie, Devdas. The movie starred Madhuri Dixit, Aishwariya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. In the song, Madhuri is in traditional attire and her dance moves are quite alluring.

