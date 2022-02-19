Regarded as one of the veteran actors in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit is currently gearing up for the release of her OTT debut series, The Fame Game. The thriller drama revolves around Bollywood actor Anamika Anand's disappearance and how the dark side of her fame unravels during the investigation. The series shows Madhuri in the lead role as Anamika, while Muskkaan Jaferi essays the role of her daughter.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Madhuri Dixit opened up about working with her co-stars, including Muskkaan, who comes from a family of actors. Her father was an iconic comedian Jagdeep, and her half-brothers are veteran actors Jaaved Jaffrey and TV director Naved Jaffrey.

Madhuri Dixit on learning about Muskkaan Jaferi's identity

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Madhuri Dixit recalled how Muskkaan Jaferi never told her that she is Jagdeep's daughter and Jaaved's half-sister, even though Madhuri and Jaaved worked together in the past. Madhuri shared that in today's frenzy of social media, everyone 'even knows what tea someone drank in the morning', and 'she did not know who she was'. She revealed that she discovered her identity and was surprised as to why Muskkaan kept it a secret.

The actor said they 'were halfway through the series' when she learned about it and she was like, "Why didn't you tell me', and Muskkaan answered, "I want to be known as me." Madhuri then added, "And that was amazing."

Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaffrey have known each other for over 30 years. The actors, who first met on the sets of 1991's thriller drama, 100 Days, share a great bond. Their dance number from the film titled Le Le Dil De De Dil is still one of the memorable songs from the early 90s. Last year, on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3, the pair even recreated the iconic dance number. The two actors also shared the screen in Indra Kumar's comedy Total Dhamaal in the year 2019.

Furthermore, in the interview, Muskkaan stated that one of the reasons why she does not like to boast about her lineage is because she wants to make it in the industry on her own terms. She added that she 'always looked up to her father' and she 'always wanted to make him proud by herself'.

In The Fame Game, apart from Madhuri and Muskkaan, other popular actors who will play pivotal roles include Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Rajshri Deshpande, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Mulay, Shubhangi Latkar, Abhishek Khandekar, Sheena Chohan, among others. The Fame Game release date is February 25, 2022, on Netflix.

