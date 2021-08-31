Madhuri Dixit's 'Saajan' Clocks 30 Years; Recreates ‘Tu Shayar Hai’ With Urmila Matondkar

The reigning queen of the 90s Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit charmed her way into the hearts of millions of Indians through her films and captivating beauty. Earning the title of 'expression queen', the actor was known for her classical dancing skills and expressing herself through music. Reliving the magic once again for the audience, Dixit joined hands with another leading actor of the 90s Bollywood, Urmila Matondkar to celebrate the milestone of the 1991 drama Saajan.

Madhuri Dixit and Urmila Matondkar celebrate Saajan

Currently serving on the jury panel of television's popular dancing reality show Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri Dixit has often grooved with the special guests of the show to entertain her online fan base. On the occasion of her movie Saajan's 30th anniversary, the actor shook a leg with Urmila Matondkar on one of the movie's iconic songs Tu Shayar Hai.

She took to her Instagram to upload the video donning a red traditional avatar while Matondkar opted for a blue sleeveless dress adorned with a statement white neckpiece. In the video, the duo performed Alka Yagnik's verse from Too Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari and recreated the charm of the song with their enticing expressions. Sharing the video, Dixit thanked Matondkar to celebrate the occasion with her by writing, ''Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial for celebrating #30yearsofsaajan with me 💕😊 #saajan #tushayarhai.''

Netizens in the comment section could not contain their excitement. Witnessing two of the biggest actors of the 90s perform together on a popular song has the fans go gaga over the video. Many spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

More on Madhuri Dixit in Saajan

Directed by Lawrence D'Souza, the 1991 musical drama also featured Sanjay Dutt and Kader Khan in significant roles. The plot of the movie follows the story of Pooja, played by Madhuri Dixit, to make a decision when two brothers unexpectedly fall in love with her. The movie was a commercial hit at the box office with the soundtracks being appreciated across the country.

More on Madhuri Dixit's videos on Dance Deewane 3

This would not be the first time that the 54-year-old treated her fans with her enchanting dance moves. From Aastha Gill to Rohit Shetty, the actor did not miss the opportunity to duet with all the special guests appearing on the dancing reality show.

