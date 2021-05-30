Madhuri Dixit's Son Arin Graduates From High School; Actor Pens Heartwarming Note

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene are proud parents after their son Arin Nene "graduated with flying colours" from high school. The dhak-dhak girl shared a video on her Instagram account on Sunday, which included photos from her son Arin's virtual high school graduation. The actress included the hashtags #ProudParent, #ClassOf2021, and #GraduationDay to adorn her post.

Madhuri Dixit son graduates

Madhuri added in her caption, "A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hard work and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always."

Madhuri keeps posting her family pictures on Instagram to update her fans about her life. She keeps her followers engaged with interesting reels, shoot photos, glimpses of her work and much more. Also, Dr Shriram Nene posted a photo of himself and his son Arin on Instagram last week to congratulate him. He captioned it, "Sneak peek, right. So proud! Thanks to ASB and all the teachers and everyone!."

Madhuri Dixit post on Instagram

Madhuri Dixit lives in Mumbai with her family. The Indian superstar tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene in 1999, and the pair has two kids, Arin and Raayan. Madhuri Dixit Nene is set to make her digital debut in Netflix's forthcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress previously worked with Netflix on a Marathi drama called 15th August, which was also her first producing production. She was most recently seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha. She released her first track, Candle, during the lockdown last year.

Picture Credit: MadhuriDixitNene/Instagram

