Madhuri Dixit's 'The Fame Game' Reaches Global Audience; Trends On Netflix In 13 Countries

After many Bollywood stars, including Abhishek Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit recently made her digital debut with the web series The Fame Game. The web series was released on the OTT giant Netflix two days ago and has already reached a global audience. As per the latest reports, the show is currently in the top 10 Netflix list in 13 countries.

As per the recent reports, Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game is trending on the OTT giant in 13 different countries including India. The show has made it to the first spot on Netflix's Top 10 trending list. The show is on the first spot in India and Bangladesh, while in Maldives, Mauritius and Pakistan, it is trending on number two. In Sri Lanka, the show is on the 3rd spot while in Oman and UAE it is fourth. The show is trending at the fifth spot in Bahrain and at the sixth in Qatar. It has grabbed the eighth spot in Canada, ninth in Kuwait and 10th in Trinidad & Tobago.

More about The Fame Game

The Fame Game released on February 25 and is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The show features Madhuri Dixit in the lead role playing a Bollywood superstar named Anamika Anand. The show's plot revolves around the disappearance of Anamika Anand, which discloses some of the darkest secrets of her life. the series also stars Sanjay Kapoor as Anamika's husband Nikhil More, Manav Kaul as superstar Manish Khanna, Suhasini Mulay as Anamika's mother, Rajshri Deshpande as ACP Shobha Trivedi, Muskkaan Jaferi as Amara and Lakshvir Singh Saran as Avinash.

The show is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. The series was initially titled Finding Anamika, but the makers later changed it to The Fame Game. The official synopsis of the show read, "When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truths."

The show is receiving positive reviews from netizens. Many viewers revealed they were delighted to watch Madhuri Dixit in such a role. Here is the trailer for the latest web series.

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene