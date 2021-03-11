Maera Mishra Confirms Break Up Rumours With Adhyayan Suman, Says 'yes, We Broke Up'

Bahu Begum fame Maera Mishra has parted ways with boyfriend and actor Adhyayan Suman. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday, March 11, 2021, to confirm rumours about her breakup. Taking to her Instagram stories, Maera Mishra has put up a collage of various media portals' stories around their breakup and added this note that read; 'and yes, we broke up'.

Adhyayan, who used to be a Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut, found love in Maera. Rumoured to be dating for about two years, the couple only confirmed their relationship last year after the pandemic-induced lockdown ended. However, his Instagram posts on heartbreak fuelled rumours about his breakup with Maera. He used to add captions such as, “If I could go back to the day we met, I would probably just stay in bed”. He also added another post and wrote, “I keep it real and that’s my promise, I may be a ***** but at least I’m honest”.

Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra's breakup

It was only in October last year that the actor had admitted to being in a relationship with Adhyayan Suman. Since then, the duo went on to share lovey-dovey photos, videos, stories and more. However, it's over for the couple now and they've also gone on to delete each other's photos from their respective social media handles. Maera, who was last seen on the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, had even moved in with Adhyayan shortly after they had started dating. But today, after parting ways, the actor has moved back to her own home.

Maera Mishra’s career

Actor Maera Mishra began her career in the year 2018 with the reality show, MTV Splitsvilla Season 11. Post that, she went on to appear in daily soaps like Ashoka, Udaan, Bahu Begum, and Bhanwar. She was last seen in the much-acclaimed show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega where she went on to garner praise for her acting skills.

Adhyayan Suman's career

Adhyayan Suman's career began in the year 2008 with the film Haal–e–dil and in 2009 he went on to do Raaz – The Mystery Continues. Post that, he was seen in films like Himmatwala, Luckhnowi Ishq, Heartless, Dehraadun Diary, etc. However, Adhyayan was last seen in the movie, Ishq Click, alongside Sara Loren in lead roles. He was also seen in the much-acclaimed web series, Aashram, alongside Bobby Deol. The MX Player Original show garnered heaps of praise and positive reviews from fans and audiences.