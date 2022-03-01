Maha Shivratri 2022: Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebs Extend Wishes To Fans

As the nation celebrates the auspicious Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri 2022 on March 1, there are numerous celebrity artists who showered best wishes on their fans on this day. Actors such as Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Ajay Devgn and many more took to their respective social media handles and extended love and good wishes to the fans.

On the other hand, actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrated the auspicious festival at their home and shared glimpses of the same through their respective social media handles.

Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn & others wish fans on Maha Shivratri 2022

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo of Lord Shiva while extending best wishes to his fans on the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2022. In the caption, he stated, "महाशिवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।" along with another note in English that read, "On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, may the Lord fulfil all your wishes and bless you with a happy life." (sic)

Even Ajay Devgn shared a short clip with his voice in the background reciting Lord Shiva's chant on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, "Om Namah Shivay" and added a namaste emoji next to it. Take a look at his Tweet-

Furthermore, the iconic movie star, Hema Malini wished her fans a blessed Maha Shivratri and made them aware of the importance of this festival. The caption read, "Wish all of you a blessed Maha Shivratri This annual festival is celebrated with great fervour by all the devout seeking blessings of Lord Shiva, some of whom even observe a total ‘nirjal’ fast which is broken only the next day at an auspicious hour." (sic)

On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and shared a video clip of the family performing puja on the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri 2022. They even penned a sweet note to the fans while extending their wishes to their fans that read, "Herath Mubarak Happy Mahashivratri to all Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all Om Namah Shivaay" (sic) Take a look-

Mouni Roy, best known for her popular TV performances, recently shared a series of photos and videos of herself as she visited some of the temples of Lord Shiva. She further extended wishes to her fans through a Sanskrit quite that read, "करपूर गौरम करूणावतारम संसार सारम भुजगेन्द्र हारम | सदा वसंतम हृदयारविंदे भवम भवानी सहितं नमामि || आप सभी को महाशिवरात्री की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ" (sic)

