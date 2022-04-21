Maha Sikh Association Opposes Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Delhi Files'; Filmmaker Responds

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently basking in the success of his last released film The Kashmir Files. The Anupam Kher starrer revolves around the agony faced by Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 exodus which is remembered as one of the most unpleasant chapters of Indian history. The film garnered love from all corners and at the same time, ruffled a lot of feathers.

Post The Kashmir Files' success, the ace filmmaker announced his next project titled The Delhi Files. The film will shed light on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots where 3,350 Sikhs were killed. Ever since the film was announced, it has created a massive buzz. Many people supported Agnihotri for his next project whereas a few opposed the filmmaker's idea. Recently, the Maharashtra Sikh association, reacting to the announcement, said that filmmakers should desist from disturbing the calm in society.

Maharashtra Sikh Association opposes The Delhi Files

In a press release, the Maharashtra Sikh Association said it expresses "strong reservation against the exploitation and commercialization of unfortunate tragic chapters of humankind like the Sikh riots by people in the name of creative expression and personal profiteering".

Further, the Sikh Association stressed the fact that Vivek Agnihotri, "emboldened with the controversy and hype" created by "The Kashmir Files" is trying to commercialise tragedy of humankind like the 1984 riots. Morever, they stated that they strongly oppose the depiction of unfortunate tragic incidents in history in a commercial way.

As per them, the Sikh community is trying to forget the dark chapter. The statement concluded with the organisation stating that the makers should desist from disturbing the uneasy calm in the society.

Vivek Agnihotri's reaction to Maharashtra Sikh Association's statement

Reacting to the same, Agnihotri told PTI, "I have no idea which organisation is this. I am an Indian; I live in a sovereign state, which gives me full right to express myself in whichever manner I want. I will make what I need to make, what my conscience tells me to make. I am not a servant to anybody's demands or organisations."

Further, he said that people are making assumptions about the film before even knowing fully about what he is making. Adding to this, the ace filmmaker said, "I have not even announced what I'm making, why I am making it. People are making assumptions, which they can keep making. But ultimately it is only for the CBFC to decide what kind of film I make and if it should be allowed to release or not."

Image: Twitter/@vivekagnihotri