Maharashtra Actor Mayuresh Kotkar Arrested For Facebook Post Against Sena's Eknath Shinde

The Thane Police had on Sunday arrested a Marathi artist Mayuresh Kotkar in connection with "defamatory" posts on social media against Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde.

The artist has been accused of posting an objectionable statement on social media against the minister through his social media accounts. The arrest was based on a police complaint filed by the ruling Shiv Sena. Kotkar was produced before a court and has now been sent to judicial custody.

Kotkar has acted in a number of Marathi serials and recently participated in the Agari community's campaign to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport as DB Patil airport, by forming a human chain on the streets. The airport will be named after late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Shiv Sena leader filed complaint that led to Mayuresh Kotkar's arrest

Thane's Police arrested Mayuresh Kotkar on the basis of a complaint registered by Shiv Sena operator Yogesh Jankar. A resident of Balkum in Maharashtra's Thane, Kotkar was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for defamation and other charges.

As per the police, the artist’s post could have ignited enmity between two communities. The official added that the accused had posted the alleged objectionable matter on the Facebook page of the minister on Friday.

(With inputs from ANI)

