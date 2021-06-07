Maharashtra CM Allows Resumption Of TV, Film Shoots With Strict Restrictions Amid COVID-19

Coming in as a great sigh of relief for film producers and directors, in a special meeting on June 6, with all governing bodies of the media and entertainment industry, CM Udadhav Thackeray shared the unlock plan. Sharing the plan, the CM allowed the resumption of shoots with strict restrictions.CM Thackeray clarified that the regular shoots cannot resume and all shoots will have to happen during the restricted timings and in bio bubbles as proposed in the unlock Mumbai plan.

CM Uddhav Thackeray allow shooting in Mumbai

Mumbai comes in Level 3 and shoots will be permitted for a limited time with fewer crew members and in bio bubbles. The governing bodies of the entertainment industry argued that all shoots have a regular timing of 12 hours to come out with fresh episodes. They said that the limited timings would hamper the telecast of content, especially TV shows. They have made a special request for the 7 am to 7 pm shift to the government, however, it is still pending with the CM.



According to PTI, Thackeray in a virtual meeting said that film and TV producers need to follow all COVID-19 safety rules and take precautions during the shoots. “We should ensure that we do not get knocked down by the virus,” he said.

Several prominent actors, anchors, and others linked to the entertainment industry, including Aadesh Bandekar, Nitin Vaidya, Prashant Damle, Bharat Jadhav, Subodh Bhave, Amol Kolhe, J D Mathijia, Amit Behl, Punit Goenka, Ajay Bhalvankar, Sangamon Shirke, Vijay Kenkre, Sharad Ponkshe, Siddharth Roy Kapur, participated in the meeting.

Apart from the norms, the CM also insisted that vaccination should be in place for all associated with the media and entertainment industry by the next two months. So, now with new standard operating procedures in place, the producers have a choice to start shoots in Mumbai with restricted timing and bio bubbles. The makers of several shows who had moved out of Mumbai for shooting on the outskirts are most likely to resume shoot in Mumbai from next week. However, the choice lies with the producers if they would like to continue shooting outside Mumbai or return and follow the state-led protocols.

IMAGE: PTI/AKLEVCHUKLANO/Unsplash



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.