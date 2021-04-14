Maharashtra Film Bodies Approach CM As State Govt Puts Shoots On Hold Amid Covid Surge

In the wake of growing Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night announced fresh curbs to "Break The Chain" of Covid-19. The restrictions include a hold on shootings of films, TV serials, and advertisements that were underway with precautions like mandatory frequent testing and avoiding scenes with large crowds. Several film bodies have decided to approach the government to scrap the restriction.

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) expressed his concerns towards the curb and mentioned that the decision has come as a "huge shock".

"We should have been allowed to work. Films and TV shoots were going on with complete precautions, adhering to all government guidelines. But the complete halt of shootings is a setback. We plan to write a letter to the CM, urging him to allow us to shoot. We would take utmost measures, figure out new, stricter guidelines but if the work is halted, it'll be a huge loss for us," added Tiwari.

Tiwari further added that this measure will create problems for several big-budget films including Amitabh Bachchan's "Goodbye", Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathan" and Salman Khan's actioner "Tiger 3".

The Indian Films & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) mentioned that despite the body stands with CM's efforts it will ask the government to reconsider the decision. Actor-producer JD Majethia, Chairman TV & Web wing of IFTPC further compared Film and TV artists with frontline workers and said that they are working to entertain people in these harsh times. She demanded that the entertainment sector should come under essential services.

The film bodies are expected to take any action in a couple of days, according to JD Majethia.

"If we can create a bio bubble and shoot under a controlled environment, we should be allowed to, like we were given permission the previous year. In a day or two, we will urge the CM for this. But as of now, we support the state, understand and respect what they have said," said Majethia.

Fresh curbs announced by Uddhav Thackeray

On Tuesday night, Maharashtra CM addressed the people to announce new guidelines to curb the new wave of Covid-19. Contrary to the expectation of lockdown, the CM said that curfew-like restrictions will be imposed in the state till May 1. Section 144 has been laid down in the state with allowance restricted to essential services only. Moreover, public transport is allowed to operate but it must be used for urgent conditions only. Manufacturing sector and industry to operate with 50 per cent staff.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, added that these curbs are meant to save lives, and a relief package of Rs 5,476 crore has been announced.

Maharashtra Covid-19 cases

The state, on Tuesday, recorded fresh 60,212 cases taking the total active case tally to 5,93,042. The state has also recorded 281 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the public health department of Maharashtra, there are 32,94,398 people in-home quarantine and 30,399 in institutional quarantine across the state.