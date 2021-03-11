Mahashivratri 2021: Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Other Celebs Extend Wishes

Quick links:
Mahashivratri 2021 is celebrated today i.e. March 11 by Hindus all across the globe. Many observe fast, chant shlokas and mantras, visit temples on this day. People also celebrate by sharing greetings and wishes to each other. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri 2021, Bollywood celebs such as Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol and more took to social media to pour lovely wishes.
Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and shared a motion poster. The poster features Lord Shiva as well as the actor herself. She captioned her post by writing, “#shivratri à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¤à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¥¤ Photo design- @bhavikphotography” Take a look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram post below.
Anupam Kher took to Twitter to extend Mahashivratri wishes. He shared a monochrome picture of Lord Shiva. In the caption, he wrote, “à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤ªà¤° à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¤à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤à¤œà¤¯ à¤à¥‹à¤²à¥‡à¤¨à¤¾à¤¥à¥¤à¤œà¤¯ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¶à¤‚à¤•à¤°à¥¤à¤“à¤® à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¥¤“ Take a look at Anupam Kher's Twitter post below.
à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤ªà¤° à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¤à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤à¤œà¤¯ à¤à¥‹à¤²à¥‡à¤¨à¤¾à¤¥à¥¤à¤œà¤¯ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¶à¤‚à¤•à¤°à¥¤à¤“à¤® à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¥¤ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/IHgqcHI2Wd— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 11, 2021
Rakul Preet Singh shared a simple yet sweet wish for her fans. On Twitter, she shared a picture of Lord Shiva. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happpy Mahashivratri to all of you."
Happpy Mahashivratri to all of you â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/iJ27kUuX2d— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 11, 2021
Kajol took to Twitter and wrote, “Here’s wishing everyone a blessed #Mahashivratri. Be Calm and Be Compassionate. Har Har Mahadev”
Here’s wishing everyone a blessed #Mahashivratri. Be Calm and Be Compassionate. Har Har Mahadev ðŸ™— Kajol (@itsKajolD) March 11, 2021
Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself worshipping Lord Shiva. She wore a light blue saree. She tweeted by simply writing, “à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ #à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ #Mahashivratri”
à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ #à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ #Mahashivratri pic.twitter.com/awPDPXb2O0— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 11, 2021
Sunny Deol shared a still of Lord Shiva. The picture also had a quote written on it. He captioned his post by saying, “#à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿_à¤•à¥€_à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤•_à¤¶à¥à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚ #à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ #à¤¹à¤°_à¤¹à¤°_à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ”
#à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿_à¤•à¥€_à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤•_à¤¶à¥à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚ #à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ #à¤¹à¤°_à¤¹à¤°_à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ pic.twitter.com/kz1gefmCG9— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 11, 2021
On Twitter, Koena Mitra also shared a picture of Lord Shiva. In her caption, she wrote, "Happy #Mahashivratri to everyone Om Namah Shivay #Mahashivratri"
Happy #Mahashivratri to everyoneðŸ”±— Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) March 11, 2021
Om Namah Shivay ðŸ”±#Mahashivratri pic.twitter.com/qbTO5iBBGE
Sonu Sood extended a simple wish for his fans. He wrote, "à¤¶à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤«à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥‹ à¤«à¥‰à¤°à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤•à¤°à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¦à¤¦ à¤•à¤°à¤•à¥‡ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤ à¤“à¤® à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ à¥¤"
à¤¶à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤«à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥‹ à¤«à¥‰à¤°à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤•à¤°à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¦à¤¦ à¤•à¤°à¤•à¥‡ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤— sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 11, 2021
à¤“à¤® à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ à¥¤
Kunal Kemmu also wished his fans by sharing a sweet message along with a few photos of him celebrating the day with his family. He wrote, "à¥ à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ May this auspicious festival fill your and your loved ones lives with love, good health and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri. Herath Mubarak! à¤¹à¤° à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤µà¥¤ #Mahashivaratri2021 #MahaShivaratri"
à¥ à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ ðŸ™— kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) March 11, 2021
May this auspicious festival fill your and your loved ones lives with love, good health and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri. Herath Mubarak! à¤¹à¤° à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤µà¥¤#Mahashivaratri2021 #MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/p9RGholCSt
