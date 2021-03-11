Mahashivratri 2021 Pooja At Kunal Kemmu's Place, Actor Wishes 'Herath Mubarak' To All

Kunal Kemmu celebrated the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri 2021 with his family. The Kemmu family came together for the celebration of Mahashivratri and prayed earnestly at the pooja. Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post about his celebration of Mahashivratri 2021 showed his entire family performing the rituals of the festival. Watch the post here.

Kunal Kemmu wished his fans

Kunal took to Instagram to share a picture of his family including his mother, father, and his sister praying together with their hands joint. The family can be seen praying sincerely in the picture while performing all the rituals. Kunal wished his fans in the caption writing 'May this auspicious festival fill your and your loved ones lives with love, good health, and prosperity' and lastly writing 'Happy Maha Shivratri'.

Fans comment on Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post

Kunal's Instagram comment section was flooded with wishes from his fans who also hoped for health and prosperity for his family. As several fans wished the 37-year-old actor, some were quick to notice the absence of his spouse and his daughter. Some fans asked about his wife and daughter in the comments.

Kunal Kemmu's latest Instagram post

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to celebrate International Women's Day by uploading an appreciation post for all the women in his life. From his mother to friends, Kunal made sure that he thanked all the women in his family for being in his life with a heartfelt caption. In the pictures posted by Kunal Kemmu, Kunal's mother, wife Soha Ali Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen.

Kunal Kemmu's photos on Instagram with his family

Not shying away from posting about his family online, Kunal often shares pictures and videos of his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Kemmu. Wishing his wife on Valentine's day, Kunal posted a fun picture of Soha embracing Kunal with a witty caption that read 'the fun in my funny'. Sharing a father-daughter moment, Kunal posted a picture of him combing his daughter's hair while she played with her toys.

