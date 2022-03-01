Mahashivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. It is celebrated every year in honour of Lord Shiva. It is believed that on this day Shiva and Shakti come together to become the ultimate Shivashakti also known as the Ultimate power. This year Mahashivratri is being observed on March 1. As the entire country is immersed in a festive mood, a lot of celebrities took to their social media handle and extended Mahashivratri 2022 wishes to their fans. The latest entry in the list is Television world's Sati, actor Mouni Roy. Recently, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from her visit to Lord Shiva's Temple.

Mouni Roy wishes fans on Mahashivratri

Mouni Roy essayed the character of Sati on Life OK's popular mythological show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. The television series centred around the life of Lord Shiva. Mouni was much loved by fans on the show and she became a household name.

On Tuesday, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures where the Naagin actor is seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva. In the first picture, Mouni is seen walking past by a giant Lord Shiva idol. The star was donned in a blue colour suit. The second picture featured the Gold actor donned in a white suit and is seen praying to the Shiva linga. The rest of the pictures, saw the actor engrossed in the devotion of Lord Shiva. Sharing the pictures, Mouni captioned the post with a mantra. The Made in China actor wrote "करपूर गौरम करूणावतारम, संसार सारम भुजगेन्द्र हारम | सदा वसंतम हृदयारविंदे

भवम भवानी सहितं नमामि ||🌸 🍃 आप सभी को महाशिवरात्री की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ "

Take a look at the post:

As soon the picture surfaced online, fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Did u guys notice she didn't do all that for a photo she was really spiritual as she was not wearing footwear and other things ❤️ @imouniroy is a real star ❤️" another wrote "What a picture😍😍❤️❤️❤️."Mouni's industry friends Aashka Goradia, Rahul Shetty and many others too reacted to the post.

For the unversed, just a month ago Mouni Roy tied the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony.

