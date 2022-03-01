The husband-wife duo, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been absent from the big screens for quite a long time but they are much loved on social media. Kunal is quite active on Instagram and often treat fans with adorable pictures of his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

As the most auspicious festival of Mahashivrati is around the corner. A lot of celebrities have taken to their social media handles to give fans a sneak peek into their Mahashivratri 2022 celebrations. Joining the list is actor Kunal Kemmu who recently hosted a Puja for Mahashivratri at his home. Kunal shared the video of the rituals on his Instagram.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrate Mahashivratri 2022

This year Mahashivaratri 2022 will be observed on March 1. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and offer their prayers to him at temples. On Tuesday, actor Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his homely celebrations of Mahashivratri. The puja was attended by Kunal's family members and all of them were seen donned in traditional outfits.

In the video, we can see the Golmaal Again actor doing Shankhnaad. It also had the little Inaaya performing one of the rituals where she is seen pouring milk from a pitcher. Inaaya was also seen serving Rajma Chawal to her father. From a yummy lunch to praying earnestly, the family had the best time together and the video is proof of that. The video ended with a picture where all the family members posed for the camera with their happy faces.

Sharing the video, the Go Goa Gone actor captioned the post as "Herath Mubarak. Happy Mahashivratri to all. Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all. Om Namah Shivaay. #mahashivratri #family #love."

Here take a look at his post-

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "The way Soha looks at Kunal while he blows the conch is true admiration and love💙" while another wrote "Beautiful and pure😍❤️"

Image: Instagram@kunalkemmu