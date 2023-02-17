Mahashivratri 2023: 5 New-age Films That Draw References To Lord Shiva

The festival of Mahashivratri 2023 is knocking on the door and everyone is gearing up for the big celebrations. The auspicious day, which is falling on February 18th, marks the victory of good over evil and is observed to honour Lord Shiva.

On this day, devotees observe fast and pray to god for prosperity and happiness. As everyone is set for the big day, here we bring you a few films which portray the essence of Lord Shiva in their characters.

Shivaay

Ajay Devgn's Shivaay is quite an interesting watch. The film is based on a mountaineer who falls in love with a foreigner. The actor's role has a lot of elements picked from Lord Shiva's character which makes it a must-watch on Mahashivratri 2023.

Brahmastra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the whole film is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Brahmastra is the first part of the franchise regarding the Shiva trilogy. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles who are enough to keep you glued to the screens.

Baahubali

It's almost impossible to talk about films based on Lord Shiva without mentioning Baahubali. The SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has multiple references to the god. The film portrays the lead actor Prabhas as Shiva who is a strong worshipper of Bholenaath and carries a giant shivling on his shoulders.

Kedarnath

A film that is special to a lot of Sushant Singh Rajput fans, Kedarnath is based on the story of a city in Uttarakhand. The movie is a fictional depiction of floods which caused great destruction in Rudraprayag. Apart from the story and the characters, Kedarnath's song Namo Namo touched everyone's heart.

Satellite Shankar

Satellite Shankar stars actor Sooraj Pancholi who plays the role of a soldier. This film has a flavour of patriotism as the lead actor helps his fellow jawaans to connect with their close ones while they are on their duty.