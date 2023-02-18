Mahashivratri 2023: Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, And Others Share Wishes

The festival of Mahashivratri is here and people are celebrating the auspicious day with full devotion and happiness. Right from visiting temples to offering milk and flowers to shivling, devotees all across the country are seeking blessing from Lord Shiva.

Among the ardent followers of Lord Shiva, there are a lot of celebrities who have shared their wishes for Mahashivratri on social media.

Ajay Devgn took to his official Instagram handle and posted a still from his upcoming film Bholaa where he is seen performing maha aarti. He captioned his pic saying, "Sometimes a director waits for one, that one unreal, mesmeric frame… and one day it just happens. That was the day I was filming the Maha Aarti sequence at Benaras."

He further added, "I felt an overwhelming magic that can only be experienced and seldom articulated. The spiritual energy of the place and the electrifying aura of the people all came together in one frame! As the crowd chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev‘, I felt an unmatchable power of the divine enveloping around me."

Devgn ended his caption with wishes. "Today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I share frames from my movie Bholaa. Seek the magic and you will see it… हर हर महादेव!", he said.

Kangana Ranaut also tweeted a picture of herself performing puja on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut, here's a list of many other celebrities who wished their fans on social media.

Take a look:

Wishing you all a happy #Mahashivratri! May the light always guide you 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023

We wish you a very happy Mahashivratri 2023.