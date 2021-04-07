Maheep Kapoor & Daughter Shanaya Pose In Masks As They Send World Health Day Message

In order to celebrate World Health Day, a global health awareness day, on April 7, Maheep Kapoor shared a message through her Instagram story. Maheep Kapoor added a selfie picture along with her daughter Shanaya wearing covid-19 precautionary masks. Maheep was seen in a black mask, whereas Shanaya wore a red mask and she donned a silver curb chain choker on her neck. Maheep wrote on the Instagram story "Mask on! Stay Home!, Stay Safe" along with a red heart and masked face emoticon. She also added a hashtag that said 'world health day' and a sticker of 'Stay Home'. Check out the screenshot of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story-

Shanaya Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo for World Health Day. She added a selfie picture of her in a black mask and she had let her hair down showing her thick wavy curls. She wore an olive sleeveless top and a golden chain on her neck with a pendent the read "Shanaya". She wrote on the Instagram story "Stay safe, stay home & always wear your mask." She added a masked face, red heart, SOS, and several other emoticons followed by a hashtag of 'world health day'. Check out the screenshot of Shanaya's story here-

A sneak peek of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram

Maheep Kapoor recently went down memory lane and shared a picture of her younger self along with her current photo. She shared a picture of her from the past in which her hair was styled in bangs and it made her wonder if she should considering getting bangs again. She wrote in the caption "Thinking of getting my bangs back. Yes or no?". Maheep's niece and actor Sonam Kapoor commented "No way" and Karan Johar commented, "Absolutely NOT". Sussanne Khan who herself styles her hair in bangs encouraged her and wrote "Yasss" with heart eyes emoticon.

Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar film. Excited by the news, proud parent Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to cheer for her daughter embarking on a new journey. Upon sharing a picture of Shanaya from a photoshoot, Maheep wrote in the caption "With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle - Shanaya Kapoor is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with @Dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film! #DCASquad".

