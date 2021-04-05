Maheep Kapoor Gets Ready For Another Quarantine Birthday, Says 'back To Square One'

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she will be having another birthday in quarantine this year, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. Maheep posted a series of images from her last birthday, that featured her husband Sanjay, daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor. Here is everything you need to know about her Instagram stories and what she has to say about another birthday gone in quarantine.

Maheep Kapoor's birthday in quarantine

Maheep Kapoor shared a series of pictures from her 2020 birthday on Instagram recently and cribbed about how she won't be counting this year to her age as well, just like last year. She shared three throwback photos, one with her family where her kids and husband can be seen smiling for the camera, while she pretends to stab the cake with a knife. Maheep also posted a picture of the homemade cake she cut last year, with an 'M' made in the center with marbles.

Maheep Kapoor's photos also included a picture from her 2019 birthday, where both she and her husband twinned in black outfits. In the adorable picture, Sanjay could be seen giving his wife a peck on the cheek. She captioned her picture, 'back to square one', referring to the lockdown that had happened last year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Sneak peak into Maheep Kapoor's Instagram

She recently shared a couple of throwback pictures of herself in a bright yellow outfit and captioned it, "thinking of getting my bangs back ðŸ’­ ?? Yes/No ???" In this picture of her from her younger days, the star wife donned a short yellow dress and had side bangs with short hair. She accessorized her look well with a pair of silver earrings and a silver bracelet. You can have a look at her picture here.

Here, the former model is competing with former actor Namrata Shirodkar. Maheep Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar, and other participants are seen answering questions from the bowl. Sharing this throwback unseen video, she wrote "Miss India 1993 #Finalist ðŸ˜ðŸ•ºðŸ»ðŸ¥‚ #AnotherLifeTimeAgo". Namrata Shirodkar had won the title that year.

Image Credits: Maheep Kapoor Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.