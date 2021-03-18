Maheep Kapoor Is 'grateful' For Memories With Son & Friends In Maldives; Shares Glimpses

Maheep Kapoor jetted off to the Maldives for a short holiday with her son and friend, Seema Khan. The duo has been sharing many glimpses of their trip on Instagram. On Tuesday morning, Maheep shared another bunch of photos that gave a sneak peek into how her son enjoyed snorkelling in the Maldives. In one of the pics, Seema and Maheep enjoyed the view while posing for the camera. For another day, Kapoor relaxed by the beach in a pair of quirky denim shorts, along with a floral shrug. Sharing the post, she expressed that she’s grateful to be in the Maldives with her son and friends. She penned that “they’re making memories together” and “sensing the moments”.

Maheep's making memories in the Maldives

Earlier, Maheep Kapoor's photos in her green flowy dress also received love from her followers. She stunned in a neon shimmer dress and complimented her look with flashy sunglasses. Sharing pics from her dinner party, Kapoor remarked that she's missing her husband, Sanjay and her daughter, Shanaya. Meanwhile, she also enjoyed the heat and penned that she's already got a tan. She went on to call Seema Khan her 'soul sister' and soon the latter wrote, "Right back at you."

On the work front, Maheep and Seema were a part of Netflix's show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which premiered on the digital platform on November 27. The series garnered a mixed response from the audience. Apart from the duo, Bhavana Panday, Sohail Khan, Neelam Kothari, Sameer Soni, Chunky Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and others, also play pivotal roles in it.

The episodic-series chronicles the tale of four women who have been friends for years and how their kids also share an amicable relationship like them. On March 3, Maheep shared a new promo and announced that the makers are gearing up for the second season of her web show. She wrote, "Raise your glasses, put on your party hats and buckle in! Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is returning, and we're ready to take you on one hell of a ride."