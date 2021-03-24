Maheep Kapoor Or Britney Spears - Who Wore It Better? Maheep Answered The Question Already

Maheep Kapoor has been quite active on Instagram sharing glimpses from her recent Maldives vacation. She took to Instagram last week to announce the news of daughter Shanaya Kapoor's debut as well. Recently, she shared a photo of herself and Britney Spears sporting similar outfits. Maheep also added a quirky caption to the post. Let's take a look:

Maheep Kapoor shared a photo of herself dressed in a white and blue two-piece outfit with floral patterns on it. The blouse is a crop top with puffed short sleeves. Maheep put up Britney's photo in a similar pattern alongside her picture. In the caption, Maheep declared herself as Team Brittany and that Britney Spears wore it better. Maheep is standing next to an illuminated pool whereas Britney's photo has a white background.

The social icon has received heaps of comments which contradict her caption. The post saw rows of red heart emojis and several fans commenting that she wore the outfit better. Filmmaker Mozez Singh also commented on her post.

About Britney Spears' fashion

Britney Spears' is a pop icon who rose to prominence in the early 2000s. Her fashion trends from back then are still one of the most talking about. Britney Spears' fashion has had a range of seemingly unusual patterns over the years, ranging from red latex clothing to sequined pants and even dancing on stage with a live snake around herself.

As for the latest news about Britney Spears, the fans have been waiting for the pop singer to release new music soon. The 'Princess of Pop' has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. Recently she made headlines after dropping a couple of hints on her Instagram handle. The word 'RED' is common in her latest posts and fans are speculating is she is going to make her much-awaited musical comeback.

A peek into Maheep Kapoor's photos

The jewellery designer has a range of stunning outfits be it a cosy vacation by the beach or a dinner party with friends. Maheep Kapoor's photos from her recent vacation in the Maldives had gone viral on the internet. Take a look at some of the pictures below.

