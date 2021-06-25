Maheep Kapoor Posts Wishes For Karisma Kapoor's Birthday From Her Whole Family

Actor Karisma Kapoor, who celebrates her 47th birthday today, got a lot of wishes from her friends, celebrities, co-actors, and fans. One of the celebrities who recently posted a wish for Karisma Kapoor’s birthday, is Maheep Kapoor, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife. Maheep Kapoor posted multiple pictures to wish the Andaz Apna Apna actor on her birthday. Read on to know more about it.

Maheep Kapoor’s wish for Karisma Kapoor's birthday

Maheep Kapoor posted three pictures on her Instagram story, to wish Karisma Kapoor on her birthday. The first picture is of her with the actor from a party, with a ‘Happy Birthday’ text GIF pasted on it. Here is the picture from Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story:

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star posted two more pictures for Karisma Kapoor's birthday. Among these, the first picture was of Karisma Kapoor with actor Sanjay Kapoor, with a GIF saying ‘sending hugs,’ and the second picture is of Karisma Kapoor with Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor. Take a look at those two of Maheep Kapoor's photos from her Instagram story here:

Karisma Kapoor also posted some pictures on her Instagram from her birthday celebration, from the night before. In the caption of the post, the Raja Babu actor wrote, “Making my years count, instead of counting the years,” followed by some emojis and tags that say ‘about last night,’ ‘family and friends,’ and ‘only love.’ She also tagged her daughter Samaira Kapoor in the post, giving her credits for clicking the pictures. Here are Karisma Kapoor's photos from her birthday celebration that she posted on her Instagram:

Karisma Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s work front

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood, which premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5 in March 2020. The show also stars Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome, Sandhya Mridul, Dino Morea, and Sanjay Suri. Karisma Kapoor had also made a cameo appearance in the film Zero, which was released in 2018.

Maheep Kapoor currently stars in the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which premiered on Netflix in November 2020. The show revolves around the personal and professional lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Khan, who are the wives of the Bollywood actors Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Samir Soni, and Sohail Khan, respectively.

IMAGE: MAHEEP KAPOOR & KARISMA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.