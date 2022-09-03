Maheep Kapoor Reveals Husband Sanjay Kapoor Once Cheated On Her: 'I Walked Out...'

Bollywood couple Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor have been married for 25 years. The two never fail to turn heads whenever they step out in public and also have two children - Shanya and Jahaan. While the couple has been together for over two decades, things were not smooth between them during the early years of their marriage. In the latest season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor revealed Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her.

In one of the episodes of the new season, Maheep Kapoor sat to talk with one of her best friends and opened up about how she reacted when she came to know her husband cheated on her. Maheep Kapoor also revealed how her priority was her children which is why she decided not to break her marriage. Kapoor also added that she had forgiven her husband.

Maheep Kapoor said, "Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya." She further added that the incident took place soon after the birth of their son Jahaan. Maheep added, "I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself."

Kapoor also mentioned how she would have regretted if she had broken up her marriage with her husband. Explaining the reason behind this, she said, " Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also."

When Kapoor's friend asked her if she has forgiven her husband, Maheep Kapoor said she is grateful that she had moved on from the incident. She said, "What happened 100 years ago, of course. And I want to tell you that for me, I am grateful that we moved (on)… Marriage is shades of grey. I know that for him, marriage is lifelong."

More about Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives follows the lives of four celebrity friends from Mumbai. The Netflix show showcases their lavish lifestyle filled with adventure and gossip. The first season of the show came out back in 2020.

