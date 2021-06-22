Maheep Kapoor Shares A Set Of Throwback Pictures From School Days; Take A Look

Maheep Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a set of throwback pictures from the time when she was a school going kid, living abroad. Sharing a few group pictures with her classmates, she asked fans to spot her. Take a look at Maheep Kapoor's photos below.

Maheep Kapoor shares throwback pictures from her school days

Maheep shared a set of group pictures from different schools she attended such as St. George's International School, Switzerland, Moira House School, England and The British School AlKhubairat in UAE. She also shared a set of solo pictures of herself at different ages.

She captioned her post by writing, “School pictures ! Can you spot me ?” and also added “#GloryDays” along with a red heart emoji to her caption. Her post was loaded with comments from friends and celebs such as Mozez Singh, Simone, Warda Khan S Nadiadwala, Bhavana Pandey, Shalini Passi, Navya Naveli Nanda, Amrita Arora and many others. Have a look at their reactions below.

A few days ago, Maheep shared another set of throwback pictures in which she can be seen enjoying a dinner date with her husband Sanjay Kapoor. She wore a pink top and her hair was left loose while she held a glass of wine in her hand, on the other hand, Sanjay wore a printing shirt while enjoying his beer.

In her caption, she wrote, “My glass is brimming… so is his #GlassHalfFull.” Sunita Kapoor dropped a comment on her post by writing, “May your glass always be full,” whereas Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Love it!” Check out her post below.

Earlier, Maheep posted yet another throwback picture in which she can be seen wearing a black, printed top and black, high waist jeans. She paired her look with sunglasses and completed her look with a black and white waist belt. Her hair was left loose and she captioned her post only with hashtags such as, “#ManyMoonsAgo #shakemytooshonthecatwalk.” Amrita Arora, Mohit Marwah, Sheetal Mafatlal, Seema Khan, Apoorva Mehta and Mohit Kathuria showered her post with lovely comments.

