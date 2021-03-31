Maheep Kapoor Shares Memorable Clip From Her Miss India Moment, Malaika Arora Reacts

Maheep Kapoor recently went down memory lane and shared a blissful moment from her past. As she was a part of the Miss India contest in 1993, she shared a video clip showcasing her along with some other Miss India contestants competing with each other. Many of her friends, including Malaika Arora, reacted to her post on Instagram.

Maheep Kapoor’s Miss India moment

Maheep Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this 4-minute video clip from 1993 in which she can be seen in a glamorous avatar wearing a sash of her name. The video clip not only showcased Maheep Kapoor’s look but also gave some amazing glimpses of other contestants who are now a significant part of Bollywood. The video also depicted the Miss India Q&A session where the contestants were asked to choose one chit from the bowl that consisted of a question that they were supposed to answer. It also involved some of their introductory speech along with some glimpses of their catwalk segment.

In the caption, she stated that it was the video clip of Miss India 1993 and added she was one of the finalists. She further mentioned how this moment felt from a lifetime ago and dropped in a grinning face emoji with champagne glasses symbol in the end.

Many of the fans took to Maheep Kapoor’s Instagram post and stated that she looked amazing in her look while many others depicted their amazement and added they could not believe that it was her. Many fans also stated that they had no idea that she became a finalist at the Miss India contest while many congratulated her on becoming the finalist. Even Malaika Arora took to her post and dropped in a cool comment stating “Moheeepssssss...u still shake it n walk on woman”. Namrata Shirodkar, who was also part of the same contest, reacted to Maheep Kapoor’s post and hailed how they were sharing the stage. Even Dia Mirza, Shanaya Kapoor and others dropped in hearts in the comments section to show how adorable she looked in her post.

Image Source- Maheep Kapoor's Instagram, Malaika Arora's Instagram

