Maheep Kapoor Shares Pic From Her Modelling Days, Captions 'many Moons Ago'

Maheep Kapoor has been quite active on her Instagram handle. She recently posted a throwback picture of herself when she was a teenager. The celebrity is seen walking a stage in her all-black attire with round sunglasses. She left her hair open and had put on red lipstick. Maheep mentioned that the photo is from 'many moons ago' when she used to do a catwalk. Check out Maheep Kapoor's latest post below.

Maheep Kapoor shares a pic from many moons ago

Maheep Kapoor's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left hearty eyes and fire emoticons in the comment section, including her friends, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan. Some called the pic "wow" and praised the celebrity. Take a look at a few replies to Maheep Kapoor's latest post.

Maheep Kapoor has time and again shared her throwback pictures on social media. Many of them are with her husband and actor Sanjay Kapoor, and their kids, Shanaya and son, Jahaan. They are from the family's vacation in several foreign locations. Some are even from her old photoshoots. One of them includes Malika Arora, Ritiesh Deshmukh, and others. Check out a few of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram throwback posts.

Maheep Kapoor was seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The reality show focused on the personal and professional lives of the wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan. It had Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan along with Kapoor. The series debuted on Netflix in November 2020.

IMAGE: MAHEEP KAPOOR INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.