Last Updated:

Maheep Kapoor Shares Pic From Her Modelling Days, Captions 'many Moons Ago'

Maheep Kapoor recently shared a throwback picture of herself when she used to walk the ramp in her younger days Check out the photo and read to know more.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Maheep Kapoor

IMAGE: MAHEEPKAPOOR INSTAGRAM


Maheep Kapoor has been quite active on her Instagram handle. She recently posted a throwback picture of herself when she was a teenager. The celebrity is seen walking a stage in her all-black attire with round sunglasses. She left her hair open and had put on red lipstick. Maheep mentioned that the photo is from 'many moons ago' when she used to do a catwalk. Check out Maheep Kapoor's latest post below. 

Maheep Kapoor shares a pic from many moons ago

 

Maheep Kapoor's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left hearty eyes and fire emoticons in the comment section, including her friends, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan. Some called the pic "wow" and praised the celebrity. Take a look at a few replies to Maheep Kapoor's latest post. 

READ | Maheep Kapoor & daughter Shanaya pose in masks as they send World Health Day message

 

Maheep Kapoor has time and again shared her throwback pictures on social media. Many of them are with her husband and actor Sanjay Kapoor, and their kids, Shanaya and son, Jahaan. They are from the family's vacation in several foreign locations. Some are even from her old photoshoots. One of them includes Malika Arora, Ritiesh Deshmukh, and others. Check out a few of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram throwback posts. 

READ | Maheep Kapoor reveals her favourite hobby, fans find it hilarious

 

Maheep Kapoor was seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The reality show focused on the personal and professional lives of the wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan. It had Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan along with Kapoor. The series debuted on Netflix in November 2020.

READ | Shanaya Kapoor shares rare throwback photos with 'bestie' Maheep Kapoor on her birthday

 

IMAGE: MAHEEP KAPOOR INSTAGRAM

 

READ | Maheep Kapoor watches 'Sardar Ka Grandson' with family; says "my day is sorted"
READ | Maheep Kapoor wants show on Armani founder, Giorgio Armani; here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT