Maheep Kapoor Thinks Of Getting New Hairstyle; Niece Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says 'No Way'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, on Sunday, took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture while asking for a suggestion from her Insta fam. Interestingly, the multiple-picture post shared on April 4, featured young Maheep Kapoor. In the first self-portrait, Maheep can be seen in a yellow dress.

Meanwhile, in the second photo, Maheep can be seen clicked candidly. In Maheep Kapoor's throwback pics, she can be seen sporting bangs. On a related note, while writing her caption, she also asked for a suggestion. Her one-liner caption read, "Thinking of getting my bangs back ?? Yes/No ???".

Maheep Kapoor's photos in bangs:

Within a couple of hours, the picture-post of Maheep managed to bag an overwhelming response from her followers on the photo-video-sharing platform. Response of her friends and family topped in the comments section. Maheep's niece and actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's comment read "No way". Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and designer Sussanne Khan gave a green signal to Maheep as her response read, "Yasss", along with a heart-eyes emoji. On the other hand, the majority of responses in the comments section insisted Maheep give a shot to her thought of getting back the bangs.

A peek into Maheep Kapoor' Instagram

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the 38-year-old jewellery designer has treated her 601k Insta fam with a glimpse of her throwback look. Via her previous post, which is an IGTV video, Maheep remembered participating in the 1993 Miss India beauty pageant. The clip, shared on March 31, happens to be from the Question and Answer round from the final.

In the throwback clip, Maheep Kapoor was asked, "If in a live fashion show, you were walking down the ramp and you discovered a creepy-crawly, what would you do?". While smiling, Maheep replied, "I'd shake it and walk on". This was the same year that actor-model Namrata Shirodkar won the title. Recalling the same, Shirodkar commented, "That’s the two of us sharing a stage".In the response, Kapoor replied, "We had a blast ... too our good times".

