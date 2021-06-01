Maheep Kapoor Wants Show On Armani Founder, Giorgio Armani; Here's Why

Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram Handle on Tuesday, June 1 to share a throwback picture of her with her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor and with a global celebrity. While Maheep gushed about Armani suits in the caption, the photo featured Armani's founder Giorgio Armani himself. Maheep Kapoor also expressed she wanted a show to be made on Armani.

Maheep Kapoor wants a show made on Armani

Maheep Kapoor shared a throwback photo of her dressed in black full sleeves T-shirt whereas Sanjay Kapoor was seen in a Suede Jacket. The couple posed with Armani founder Giorgio Armani who looked sharp as a tack in Armani suit. Maheep Kapoor wrote in the caption "Never seen a man look bad in an Armani suit 😍 #TB" and added a hashtag that said 'Someone Make A Show On Armani' as she tagged the Armani brand page.

A sneak peek into Maheep Kapoor's Instagram

Last week, Maheep Kapoor celebrated her son Jahaan's 16th birthday on Instagram. She shared few photos posing with Jahaan who was clad in a casual black tee and flannel pajamas while Maheep was seen in a white top. Maheep described her son to be the love of her life and wrote in the caption, "Happy 16th ❤️ @jahaankapoor26 #TheLoveOfMyLIfe 🌎 Love you my Jahaan".

When Arjun Kapoor's latest movie Sardar Ka Grandson released on May 18, his aunt Maheep Kapoor was among the celebrities who watched and enjoyed the movie. Taking to her Instagram post on the day of release, Maheep revealed she watched the movie with her family and shared a photo featuring Sanjay Kapoor and their children Shanaya and Jahaan. She shared her excitement of watching the film in the caption and wrote "Whoooot whooot ! Now streaming on Netflix #sardarkagrandson #MyDayIsSorted".

On the occasion of Mother's Day last month, Maheep Kapoor had shared a throwback picture with her mother. The photo also featured a younger version of her daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who will be soon venturing into Bollywood. Sharing the photo, Maheep wrote in the caption, "A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie .... Tenneva Jordan .... Happy Mother’s Day to all you incredible moms ❤️ #HappyMothersDayMama".

IMAGE: MAHEEP KAPOOR/ GIORGIO ARMANI'S INSTAGRAM

