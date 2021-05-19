Maheep Kapoor Watches 'Sardar Ka Grandson' With Family; Says "my Day Is Sorted"

Maheep Kapoor is among the active celebrities on social media and often shares glimpses of her family moments with fans. She has recently shared yet another family picture on Instagram as they enjoyed a movie session together. The film that they are seen watching together is Sardar Ka Grandson, which stars another member of the family – Arjun Kapoor. Maheep also posted a message expressing her excitement about her movie session with family in the caption, which soon yielded reactions from a number of fans sending warm messages to the family.

Maheep Kapoor enjoys her movie session with family

Due to the ongoing lockdown, theatres have remained shut and out of use for the public. However, that has not stopped Maheep Kapoor and her family from enjoying Sardar Ka Grandson, which has recently released on Netflix. Maheep posed with her husband Sanjay Kapoor and children Shanaya and Jahaan for a selfie beside their TV, which shows the film’s poster. She wrote in the caption, “Whoooot whooot ! Now streaming on @netflix_in #sardarkagrandson @arjunkapoor #MyDayIsSorted”. The post took no time in receiving all kinds of excited reactions from fans, who praised the picture and called the family “cute”.

IMAGE: MAHEEP KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Sardar Ka Grandson was given an OTT release on Netflix on May 18, after being highly anticipated among fans. The plot of the film revolves around a character named Sardar (played by Neena Gupta), who wishes to see the house Lahore that she and her husband used to live in before the partition of India took place. Her grandson (played by Arjun Kapoor) sets on a mission to make sure that he fulfils the wish of his grandmother, facing a few hurdles along the way.

Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, Sardar Ka Grandson cast brings a number of other popular actors on screen as well. They include Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh and others. Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham, on the other hand, will be seen making a cameo appearance in the roles of the younger versions of Sardar and her husband. The movie has been directed by Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham among others.

IMAGE: MAHEEP KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

