Maheep Kapoor Wishes Son Jahaan Kapoor On His Birthday; Calls Him 'love Of Her Life'

Maheep Kapoor took to her social media to share unseen photos with her son Jahaan Kapoor in honour of his 16th birthday. Father Sanjay Kapoor and sister Shanaya Kapoor took their turns to wish the teenager a special day on social media as well. Check out Maheep Kapoor's Instagram post and how the Kapoor family celebrated Jahaan's birthday.

Maheep Kapoor wishes her son Jahaan Kapoor

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram to share snaps with her son on his birthday. Maheep Kapoor's son Jahaan could be seen posing with his mother in the pictures as she wished him a 'happy 16th' in the caption. Continuing the caption she wrote, '#TheLoveOfMyLIfe. Love you my Jahaan'. Maheep also posted an Instagram story of a picture of Jahaan Kapoor.

Netizens' reaction to Maheep Kapoor's wishes

Many media personalities wished Maheep Kapoor's son on his 16th birthday under the post. Several fans also spammed the comment section with heart emojis and sent their love and support to Jahaan Kapoor. Along with celebrities, fans also took this opportunity to wish the young boy on his birthday.

Jahaan Kapoor's birthday celebration

Maheep posted a picture of Jahaan's midnight birthday celebration where Maheep Kapoor's husband and daughter can be seen feeding Jahaan cake. The father of the birthday boy, Sanjay Kapoor, also took to his Instagram to wish him a happy birthday writing, 'Happy 16th JK , Love you'. Shanaya Kapoor also shared multiple pictures with Jahaan Kapoor to wish him writing, 'No one messes with my little brother, except me!'

A look at Maheep Kapoor's photos and videos on Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 600k followers, Maheep Kapoor shares glimpses of her personal life on Instagram. The mother of two also loves to flaunt her daughter, an upcoming actress by sharing pictures and videos of her photoshoot. Recently, she shared a selfie of the Kapoor family watching Sanjay Kapoor's new movie Sardar Ka Grandson and a throwback picture with her mother on the occasion of Mother's day.

