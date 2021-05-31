Mahekk Chahel Is 'mentally At Beach' With Arjun Bijalni In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' BTS Pic

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has begun in Cape Town in full swing. The contestants of the show are leaving no stone unturned to raise anticipation among viewers using their social media platform. Amidst this, recently, contestant Mahekk Chahel took to her Instagram profile to share a picture alongside actor and host Arjun Bijlani and fans can’t keep calm.

Mahekk Chahel 'mentally at the beach' with Arjun Bijalni

In the picture shared by her, Mahekk Chahel can be seen donning an animal print top which is paired with black denim shorts. Beside her seated is fellow contestant Arjun Bijlani who has donned a blue t-shirt with casual jeans. The duo can be seen donning similar sunglasses as they glare at the camera. While sharing the photo, Mahekk expressed that the two are missing their time at the beach. Check out the post shared by Mahekk Chahel below:

As soon as the photo surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the star went on to say all things happy and nice about the picture. While a fan complimented their pose, another said that they are looking amazing together. Heart-eyed emoticons flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This photo just comes a few hours after, Mahekk posted a happy video alongside all the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the clip, fans can see Mahekk smiling as she pans the camera towards others. The video was taken while the entire crew travelled in a bus together. While posting the video online, Mahekk said, “Fear, stress, scared and tears and many more emotions. But none of this would have not been possible without all u guys. I’m enjoying this journey with u guysso much. Stay blessed”. Take a look at it here:

In another video, the actor was seen praising all the girl contestants of the show. Calling them ‘super fun girls’, the appreciation post included her displaying her thankfulness to have gotten an opportunity to meet them. She wrote, “So happy to meet such super fun girls in this show. Gr8 times and so much fun”.

(Image: Mahekk Chahel & Arjun Bijlani's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.