Could Mahesh Babu Be The Prefect Aarush If 'Housefull' Had A South Indian Remake?

The Housefull franchise is one of the most popular comedy film series in all of Bollywood.Interestingly, the very first Housefull movie was also loosely based on a Tamil drama called Kaathala Kaathala. The movie quickly became a massive success and an entire comedy franchise was born.

Housefull starred several well-known and popular Bollywood actors. The lead roles were played by Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ritesh Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, and Arjun Rampal. Akshay Kumar played the role of Aarush Avasthi in the film, who was Sandy’s husband, Pooja’s ex-boyfriend and Devika’s ex-husband. Deepika Padukone featured in the role of Soundarya Avasthi, aka Sandy. Meanwhile, Ritesh Deshmukh played Babu Rao "Bob", Hetal’s husband and Aarush’s friend.

The beloved comedy film proved to be a huge hit among the audiences. However, who would play the lead roles if the movie was remade in South India? Here is a look at Housefull's cast if the movie is ever made in South India.

Mahesh Babu as Aarush Avasthi

The primary lead role in the film was played by Akshay Kumar. For the South Indian version of the movie, Mahesh Babu might be the perfect actor to play the role of Aarush Avasthi.

Allu Arjun as Babu Rao "Bob"

Ritesh Deshmukh played the hilarious role of Babu Rao "Bob" in the original Housefull movie. Allu Arjun could be a perfect replacement for Ritesh in a south Indian version of Housefull.

Nayanthara as Soundarya Avasthi

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone did a brilliant job as Soundarya Avasthi in Housefull. If the movie is ever made with South Indian actors, Nayanthara is the ideal actor to portray this role.

Kajal Aggarwal as Hetal Rao

Lara Dutta's performance as Hetal Rao in Housefull earned her lots of praise. Kajal Aggarwal can play this role to perfection in the South Indian remake of the show.

Chiranjeevi as Major Krishna Rao “Anna”

Arjun Rampal played the mature, yet comical role of Major Krishna Rao “Anna” in Housefull. Actor Chiranjeevi would be a great replacement for Arjun Rampal in the South Indian remake.

